Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Fans of Tunisian club Esperance

Tunisia's football federation (FTF) said its current top-flight domestic campaign could resume in August - if the government agrees.

In a statement on its website on Friday, external-link the federation said it had revised its hopes for a 10 June restart after authorities had not approved its schedule for a return to training.

Football was suspended in Tunisia in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic with Esperance top of the standings.

The FTF said an August restart would mean the campaign could be played to a finish with the new top division season kicking off on 24 October.

The lower leagues would begin six days later with cup games being scheduled to fit in with the new calendar.

The Federation stressed it was "anxious to protect the players", prioritising their health before anything else.