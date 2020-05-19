Coronavirus: Nigerian league will resume after government clearance

Nigeria Football Federation building

Domestic football league in Nigeria will return when the country's Federal Government gives the all-clear, the Nigerian Football Federation has said.

Countries across Africa have been deciding what to do with their suspended leagues since the coronavirus pandemic halted sporting activities, with some declaring their leagues over, others voiding them - and in the case of Senegal, opting for a play-off system once football is cleared to return.

Nigeria, however, have decided to follow Sierra Leone in definitively opting to continue with their league once football is cleared to begin in.

The NFF will "liaise with the heads of the various Leagues (Nigeria Professional Football League; Nigeria National League; Nigeria Women Football League and; Nigeria Nation-wide League One) and other important stakeholders on the return of the domestic football season, subject to announcement by the Federal Government on resumption of football and other sporting activities in the country," a statement read.

Additionally at the meeting, other key points discussed were the use of the Fifa relief funds, as well as the contract situation of the senior men’s national team coach Gernot Rohr, whose agreement with them expires next month.

"The General Secretary (is) to liaise with the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Mr. Gernot Rohr with a view to concluding all matters around Mr. Rohr’s new contract within the next one week," the statement added.