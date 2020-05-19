Golden Arrows captain 'died of heart failure' - brother

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mngwengwe play more than 140 matches for Golden Arrows

South African Premier League team Golden Arrows' captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe - who died suddenly on Monday morning - passed away due to heart failure, his brother has said.

The defender for the Durban-based club was taken to hospital early on Monday after his body began convulsing.

When his death was announced, the cause was undermined.

But his brother Mphathi Mngwengwe told website KickOff.com that doctors had since told him that the cause of death was heart failure.

"His body started to shake - he was shaking in his room," he said." His wife woke us up around 02h00 and we tried to give him first aid.

"We then took him to hospital in Maritzburg where the doctors told us he was already gone and had heart failure. He was confirmed dead on arrival."

Mphathi added that the club and players have been supporting the family.

"We are comforted by the love we are getting from the football community, especially Golden Arrows," says Mphathi.

They've been communicating with Bonginkosi Ntuli [his close friend] who was amongst the first to arrive and has been helping us."

Mngwengwe, 30, first played for Golden Arrows in August 2013 and had since played over 140 matches for them.