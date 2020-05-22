South Africa optimistic of August T20 tour against India

South Africa were last in action against Australia in early March

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are hopeful that three scheduled T20 internationals for their men's team against India will still take place after putting in place plans for a "bio-secure environment."

The idea of sport being able to resume if the participants can be locked off in secure locations has been mooted elsewhere - notably in Formula One - and now South Africa believe that taking the same approach can mean their matches can go ahead.

“We had a telecon with India yesterday (Wednesday) and we are encouraged by their willingness to honour their agreement to play the three T20s in August, and if it’s postponed then maybe a bit later,” said CSA’s Acting Chief Executive, Dr Jacques Faul.

The Proteas had last played Tests against England in February, and a return to ‘’play in a bio-secure environment’’ would help in actualising long term structural and financial goals.

However, South Africa - which has recorded over 19,000 cases of the Covid-19, the highest so far in Africa - is predicted by scientists to hit its peak number of cases in August as a result of the government’s plan to relax lockdown restrictions.

According the CSA, the feasibility of the India tour will depend on the South Africa government giving the go-ahead.

“We are engaging via SASCOC with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture," Dr Faul explained.

‘’We are in the process of seeking an audience with the Minister to get permission if needed to play behind closed doors and this will relate to the possibility of the India tour and other incoming tours."

In addition to proposed tours, Dr Faul disclosed that the CSA will be setting up a relief fund to cushion the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“It’s a fund that will provide support to people within the cricket industry and also to the most vulnerable South Africans.

‘’We have to use our voice as cricket and also co-ordinate the efforts of some of our players that are already involved in this work.’’