Rudisha undergoes ankle surgery

Two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha has been ruled out of training for up to four months after undergoing an ankle surgery in Eldoret.

Rudisha, who is attempting to compete at his third Olympic Games next year, twisted his left ankle at his rural home in Kilgoris, Narok country in Kenya on 19 May.

He will now be out for 12 to 16 weeks, although with coronavirus this is unlikely to have much of an impact on serious competition.

The 30-year-old Kenyan, who is the 800m world record holder, has not competed since May 2017 because of recurrent back and knee injuries.

“During a walk on the compound the 31-year-old stepped on uneven ground, and initially believed it was not a serious injury” Rudisha’s manager Michel Boeting said in a statement.

“He continued with exercises that wouldn’t cause further harm to his ankle but after a lack of improvement over the weekend.”

He was then examined and diagnosed with an ankle fracture at St Luke’s hospital in Eldoret.