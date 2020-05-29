Zimbabwe to play Australia in August ODI series

Zimbabwe were last in action in two T20 games against Bangladesh in March

Cricket Australia have announced that the men's team will commence their summer tour with a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting August 9. external-link

Australia have been reported to be one of the countries most effectively containing the spread of the Covid-19. The country has had around 7,000 cases reported, over 6,500 recoveries and 103 deaths.

It is for that reason that sports competition such as rugby have commenced in the country, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, slated for October, remains a possibility.

The men’s ODI Series against Zimbabwe will closely be followed by T20 internationals and Test series against the West Indies, India, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Dates for the Test series have been released and their international schedule is expected to run from August 2020 to early February of 2021.

This development will come as a sign of a slow revival for Zimbabwe cricket following what has been a tough year that included an international suspension from cricket for three months in July 2019 due to political interference, and the subsequent cancellation of its domestic league and forfeiture of their home series against Ireland, as a result of the pandemic.