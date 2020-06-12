Ricardo Faty: 'Strange' to play Turkish Super Lig in summer

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The Turkish league continued much longer than most in Europe once coronavirus arrived on the continent

Players are "concerned" about temperatures as the Turkish league restarts on Friday, Ankaragücü's Senegalese midfielder Ricardo Faty has told the BBC.

The Super Lig has been on hiatus for three months due to coronavirus. It was one of the last in Europe to be suspended, leading to Nigeria's Jon Obi Mikel ending his contract with Trabzonspor and leaving the league altogether.

But now that it is returning - behind closed doors - Faty said that there is a different health consideration on players' minds - the heat.

The average temperature in Ankara in June is 28 degrees Celcius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and in July is 32 degrees Celcius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

"It’s really strange to play in summer," Faty told BBC Sport Africa.

"We are obviously a bit concerned about the heat. But there is no other way.”

Positive test

Faty's contract is up at the end of the season

Faty's team Ankaragücü are one of seven teams fighting relegation in Turkey, with eight games to go.

All games will be played behind closed doors - which Faty said could be an advantage for his side.

"We have a lot of fans and it’s frustrating not having their support - but it could in favour of the away team when you visit big teams like Besiktas, Galatasaray, Besiktas, Fenerbahce or Trabzonspor," he said.

"It’s going to be pure football and everything will happen on the pitch.”

During the three-month hiatus in the Turkish Süper Lig, Faty had to go through a quarantine after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

“I learned that I was the only player of the team tested positive," he said.

"Actually, I was the first one in the whole Turkish Süper Lig at the time as we were the first club to be back to training”.

Without these tests done by his club’s medical staff, he wouldn’t have been aware of his illness.

“I had no symptoms at all, no headaches. It was probably somewhere in me but I guess my immune system was really strong.”

Now safe, he praises health services.

“Turkey took control of the situation. A lot of hospitals opened during last years and a lot of beds and equipment were available. Also, masks were delivered at home. We just needed to send texts and get some for the whole family. Hydroalcoholic gels were available everywhere in the street or shops.”