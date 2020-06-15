Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Moses Simon played five times for Nigeria as they finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

FC Nantes took up their option on Monday to sign Nigeria international Moses Simon on a four-year deal after he impressed while on loan at the French club.

Simon, 24, scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 games for Nantes after joining on a year-long loan from Spanish side Levante.

The club's website has described Moses external-link as "quick and very strong technically" and "a real offensive solution" for Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff.

Simon, who was voted player of the season by the club's supporters, has 30 caps for Nigeria.

He was in the squad that finished third at last year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury.

Nantes were 13th in the table when the French season was declared over in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.