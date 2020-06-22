Laffor rules out political theory

Laffor (left) campaigned hard for Weah - even costing himself a fine

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Anthony Laffor has told the BBC he is not interested in a political career - despite his close links with Liberia president George Weah.

Laffor's number 28 jersey, which he wore he wore during Sundown’s run to the 2016 Caf Champions League title, hangs in the presidential office of Liberia, from when the striker handed it over to the country’s then President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf alongside his winning medal.

Laffor regards Sirleaf's successor in office, 1995 World Player Of The Year George Weah, as a "father" - he was a vocal supporter during his election campaign, even attracting a fine from Sundowns when he travelled to Liberia for one of Weah’s official rallies - but does not think he will also follow his career progression.

"People say I will follow in his footsteps, but I am a social guy - I don’t want to mix my life with politics,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“In 2017, during the league season, I asked Sundowns for permission to join the campaign for George Weah. The rumours were ‘I was going into politics’. But all I wanted to do was give George Weah my full support.

“When I came back, Sundowns fined me but I felt fulfilled because George Weah became president.”

Training via Zoom

Laffor's shirt hangs in the presidential office in Liberia's capital Monrovia

Laffor is the second-most decorated Liberian footballer after Weah, with twelve titles. He is the only Liberian to play at the Fifa Club World Cup, having featured in the 2016 edition (Sundowns lost both games).

Now, the 35-year-old is focused on the title race in the South Africa Premier division.

Sundowns are second in the table on 44 points, four behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs but with a game in hand. The title could be decided at the FNB stadium when both rivals clash in Soweto.

"I am happy we can return to complete the season - it couldn’t have been annulled," he said.

"Kaizer Chiefs may be top of the league but we have a game in hand. I want to win the league for the seventh time in my career.”

Sundowns will be gunning for a ninth title having won three league titles in the last four seasons.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players have had to train at home. The fitness level of both teams will be crucial in the run up to the title.

Laffor has been out of action for eleven months with a knee injury. After a slow but successful recovery, he is raring to return to competitive football.

“We have been having our training through Zoom. The lack of proper training hasn’t really helped me, but I feel fit," he explained.

“Before the lockdown I had started training with the team, I travelled with the team to Egypt for our game against Al Ahly and then the lockdown came. It is very frustrating.

“I didn’t want to do the surgery because I knew I will be away for football for a long time but the club encouraged me to do it and have been very supportive through my recovery.”

Life under lockdown has not been all gloomy for Laffor. The former Ashanti Gold player has developed his interest in drawing and sketching, a skill he always had a passion for while growing up in Liberia.

“I am learning how to draw. I am proud of my progress so far.

"I have always had an interest in drawing. This lockdown has given me time to do all these. I’m open to learning new things until we can start football again.”