Uganda players wait on government response in bonus row

Onyango was a key part of Uganda's unexpectedly good showing at Afcon 2019

Uganda national team captain Dennis Onyango has told BBC Sport Africa he has had no response from the Ugandan government after several senior players took to social media to remind President Yoweri Museveni to fulfil a $1million pledge he made to the team after the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The push for Museveni to respond began on Sunday with a tweet from Turkish side Konyaspor midfielder Farouk Miya, in which he tagged a video clip of the president making the pledge at a state dinner organised in honour of the team for good performance at the Afcon.

The Cranes finished second in the group stage, making it to the last 16, where they lost to eventual finalists Senegal.

Onyango, goalkeeper of Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African Premier League, told BBC Sport Africa he and colleagues had decided to take matters into their own hands to remind the president about the pledge through social media, after all other avenues failed to yield any response from the head of state.

"We have tried through the federation and other emissaries without any success - so we decided to take it upon ourselves," he said.

"Perhaps the president will listen, because he is a father and a grandfather.

"These are trying times for the players, with most leagues having stopped and they are not being paid. We just want to know if this money is going to be available or not."

The captain had also posted a message on his Facebook page reminding president Museveni of the pledge, and attached the same video clip tweeted by Miya.

He said players felt frustrated and unappreciated, pleading with the head of state to respond soonest.

Other players who took to the social media to call on Museveni to honour his pledge included winger Emmanuel Okwi who plays for Egyptian club Al Ittihad; Khalid Aucho of Misr Lel Makkasa alos in the Egyptian league, Al Hilal's Jamal Salim and Hassan Waswa who turns out for Saudi Aarabia club Jeddah.

President Museveni's press secretary Don Wanyama was quoted saying the player's message had reached the head of state.

Onyango, who was voted the best Africa-based player in 2016, said that apart from financial pressure faced by the players, the other reason that made them make the call themselves is because once campaigns for next year's elections begin no finances will be allocated for things like football.

"The president himself is contesting and if we didn't remind him now, there is now way the matter will be considered amidst political campaigns. In fact after elections no one will remember," he said.

At some point during the Afcon Uganda Cranes players refused to train due to a payment row, a disputed that was only resolved after the Ugandan Football Federation (Fufa) offered to pay each player $6,000.