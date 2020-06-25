Mike Origi on Liverpool: 'it's like me winning the Premier League'

Origi has made 23 appearances for Liverpool so far this season

Liverpool have won the Premier League for the first time in their history, ending their 30-year wait for a top flight title. Part of the side has been Belgium national team player Divock Origi, whose father is former Kenya international Mike - and who was one the millions worldwide watching Chelsea beat Manchester City and confirming the news

"It's a very special day. Everybody who knows the history of Liverpool knows that it's been a long, long time - Divock was not even born.

I still remember that in 1990 I was in Kenya - I had just signed for Kenya Breweries.

So it's a long, long time waiting for their supporters and their people. You can imagine their emotions and the feelings that the fans felt yesterday, and for me as a father.

In Kenya, the Premier League is one of the most watched competitions since we were kids. As a young boy growing up in Nairobi and Kenya, it was always our dream to reach there.

Unfortunately I was not able to do it, but my son is representing me, so it's like me winning the Premier League.

It's a very great moment for me personally and for us as a family.

We watched Chelsea-Man City it at home with friends and family - socially distanced, of course.

When Chelsea got the penalty and I saw the red card, we started preparing ourselves for a celebration.

When the final whistle came, it was an explosion of emotions. You know, finally, it's there.

Mike Origi played most of his European career in Belgium in the 1990s - hence Divock's nationality

When the game is still going on, you're not sure - in football anything can happen. So when the final whistle was blown, I got all the emotions.

I know all the pain Divock has gone through all these years, since he was a young player - working hard, all the pains, all the sacrifices he has made. To see him succeed in this way gives you a good feeling and a proud moment as a parent - to know that what you were doing was the right thing.

When he was growing up, he was a football person. We would go out and play together. It was always football, football, football.

He always dreamed of it. I remember watching Match Of The Day and the Champions League - they give you an eagerness, to say, "one day I want to be there. One day I want to be on the pitch and hear the Champions League hymn; one day I want to be on Match Of The Day."

After the Chelsea game finished I had a few minutes with him - he called us immediately before they started the celebration. We congratulated him - but now he wants to have a few moments to have fun.

I was worried when the league shut down for coronavirus. Liverpool were flying - they were playing good football; they were ahead by a lot of points - and so when the in March the league was stopped, we were saying, "not now - please not now."

We knew that they were going to win the league - everyone knew - it was just a matter of when. So when corona struck it brought the jitters.

It was nervous moments, waiting on the decisions of the FA and the government in England, and what is happening all over Europe. At the same time, life is more important. Football is just a sport. Life is more important.

So after a few days, we said that the most important thing was that everyone was healthy. We could always play football later on. But in the first moments, we were thinking, "why now?"

Origi seems to have a particular love of playing against Everton

Fortunately, cases of coronavirus are going down.

We regret the loss of life. The people of Liverpool have lost loved ones.

But the title has come, eventually, and it's possible to enjoy it now."