Simba Sports Club players celebrating after they clinched their third consecutive Tanzanian title on Sunday.

Simba's chief executive, Senzo Mbatha, says he is 'relieved' that the players won the Tanzanian title 'on the pitch' and 'not in the boardroom' following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simba were crowned champions on Sunday despite being held 0-0 by mid-table Prisons, after the league was able to restart two weeks ago following the three-month shutdown.

The point they picked up took Simba to 79 points, 19 more than their great rivals Young Africans, with six games remaining.

"It feels good to win on the pitch, we didn't want to be crowned champions in the boardroom," Senzo Mbatha told BBC Sport Africa.

"This title comes with a lot of joy, knowing that we fought for it on the pitch and we managed to get the points on the football pitch.

"So personally I'm very excited and I'm sure everyone who's supporting Simba is overjoyed with the success that's come in winning the league this season. So, I'm excited and very relieved."

Mbatha, who came to the club with a wealth of football administration experience from South Africa, admitted that the start of the pandemic proved to be an uncertain time.

"I'll be honest with you. At first I didn't know how it would pan out in the long run. But a month into the soft lockdown here in Tanzania, I had a feeling that we might go back but not as I anticipated."

With the players so close to winning the title before the enforced lockdown, Mbatha says they savoured the winning moment when it finally came.

"It was a jovial feeling, a feeling of excitement. You could see that they were really, really excited that eventually the day has come where they are crowned champions.

"But not only for them you know, even for the fans. You should see the videos that are making the rounds on social media. People are just happy that they've clinched this title."

Senzo Mbatha is the current Chief Executive Officer of Tanzania's Simba SC.

Fans have been allowed to watch games in Tanzania since the restart, sitting socially distanced in the stands, which Mbatha has welcomed.

"You cannot separate spectators from football. That would kill football. Without spectators, it's not the same. It could never be the same. Especially here in Tanzania.

"When we allow fans to come to the training session, I can tell you that training ground of ours is fully packed - just a normal training session. Imagine if it's an important match like that of yesterday.

"It's one special feeling that you cannot get anywhere. It was an amazing experience for the players - for the fans to be cheering them on and for the fans to be there when they were crowned champions."

Simba will face holders Azam in the domestic cup quarter-finals on 1 July with the eventual winners qualifying for the African Confederation Cup although Simba, coached by Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, will be back in the African Champions League.

"We want to make sure we're ready for the Champions League," said Mbatha.

"Of course it would be the icing on the top if we win the FA Cup itself and the double this season. So all these things are in the pipeline. they're doable and within reach."