Convicted Kenyan rugby players to be retried

Olaba (left) and Wanyama were convicted in August 2019

Former Kenya Rugby Sevens players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba will be stand for retrial after winning an appeal over their rape conviction in 2019.

Kenyan high court judge Grace Ngenye Macharia ordered the retrail after quashing their 15-year prison sentences.

The pair were serving the sentences for a gang-rape incident involving a musician in February 2018.

Their case will now return to the lower courts to be heard afresh. The judge directed the two be taken to Kilimani Police Station to prepare for a fresh plea to be taken by than 7 July 2020.

During the ruling, which was done via Zoom, the judge noted that there was no evidence in the existing court records as to whether one of the witnesses who testified against the players was sworn in or not.