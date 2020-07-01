Kenya orders Covid tests for Otieno contacts

Otieno was assistant captain of Kenya's nationl men's team

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has asked members and employees who came into contact with former men's national football team player Musa Otieno in the last 14 days to get tested for Covid-19.

Otieno, who is part of the Olympics Kenya elite performance team, tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted at the infectious disease unit situated at the Mbagathi hospital in the country’s capital, Nairobi.

"Musa is part of our Elite Performance team at Olympics Kenya and we have already been in touch with his brother, Baraka Ogoji, who has confirmed to us that Musa is now in a stable condition after being taken ill last Friday," said the National Olympic committee of Kenya acting secretary General, Francis Mutuku.

Some members of the elite performance squad, as well as the executive, had joined Otieno for a morning work-out session in Nairobi’s Eastlands, where he often engages members of the community in a free fitness program.

"The National Olympics committee team interacted with Musa Otieno about 13 days ago and we have asked all those involved to follow the government directives, to isolate and to also make plans to be tested’’, added Mutuku.

Musa is the most capped Kenya national team player with over 100 appearances for the Harambee stars and was part of the team to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.