Springbok Ralepelle given eight year ban for doping

This is the third time Ralepelle has had a doping ban

Former South Africa men's rugby union international Mahlatse Ralepelle has been banned for eight years for doping by the Independent Doping Tribunal Panel.

The 33-year-old Springboks hooker tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test done on 17 January 2019.

According to South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), Ralepelle challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the tribunal panel.

The ban will expire on 27 January 2027.

“The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense,” a statement from SAIDS read.

This is Ralepelle’s third positive dope test within a period of 10 years during playing career.

In the first incidence in November 2010, Ralepelle and Bjorn Basson were suspended after traces of banned substance Methylhexanamine were found in their systems after South Africa’s Test game against Ireland in Dublin.

In 2014, while playing for French side Toulouse, Ralepelle tested positive for anabolic steroid Drostanolone after an out-of-competition test. He was banned for two years from 10 April 2014 to 10 April 2016

“The player’s first positive case was ruled a No Fault decision and he then received a reprimand,” said SAIDS.

“The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offense,”

Ralepelle has 21 days to appeal against the sanction.