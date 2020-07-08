Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Former Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has bid farewell to Hertha Berlin after six years with the German club.

He been suspended since the start of May for filming himself breaking social-distancing regulations in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old announced the end of his time at Hertha on social media.

"Dear Hertha Fans thank u so much. Hertha Bsc organization thank u. So Many good memories shared. God willing, i will see u guys soon." he wrote.

The club acknowledged his post on its website and wished him good look for his future.

Kalou joined Hertha Berlin after spending three season in France with Lille, who he joined following six years at English club Chelsea.

He played 173 competitive games for Hertha, scoring 53 goals weighing in with 16 assists.