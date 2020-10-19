Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

This year's African Confederation Cup is being contested as a mini-tournament in Morocco.

RS Berkane booked their place in the African Confederation Cup final after a 2-1 win over fellow Moroccans Hassania Agadir in Rabat on Monday.

Two penalties from captain Mohamed Aziz in each half helped Berkane reach Sunday's title-decider.

Imad Kimaoui had given Hassania Agadir hope with a 30th minute equaliser.

In an eventful first half, Renaissane Berkane, last year's runners-up, had a goal disallowed when VAR ruled out Mouhssine Yajour's header.

The second semi-final takes place on Tuesday night when Egypt's Pyramids FC face Horoya of Guinea.

This year's Confederation Cup, Africa's second tier club competition, is being played in a mini-tournament format with both semi-finals finishing on the night rather than the traditional two-legged ties.