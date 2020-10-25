Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Berkane won the Confederation Cup a year after losing the final

Morocco's RS Berkane beat Egyptians Pyramids 1-0 in the first one-legged Confederation Cup final to win their first African title on Sunday.

Burkinabe defender Issoufou Dayo settled a tight contest in Rabat after just fifteen minutes with a scrappy goal as he turned home from close range after Pyramids failed to clear a free-kick.

A fractious contest could have been decided after 71 minutes only for Berkane's Haamdi Lachir to fire over, just minutes after Mohamed Farouk and substitute John Antwi had come closest for big-spending Pyramids at the other end.

Reduced to ten men in the dying moments after Bark El Helali was dismissed, Berkane will now contest the 2020-21 African Super Cup as a team that has never even won the Moroccan league championship celebrates its greatest success.

The Moroccans avenged their loss to another Egyptian side, Zamalek, in last year's final and gave their nation a boost after Egyptian duo Al Ahly and Zamalek gained the upper hand against Morocco's Wydad and Raja Casablance in the Champions League semi-finals.

