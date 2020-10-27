Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Africa played Australia in March in a home ODI series, the Proteas' last international action before lockdown.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced home tours for the men's national team against England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan for the 2020-21 season, just a day after the CSA's entire board resigned.

CSA's acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender also said the Proteas are looking to tour Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

The South African men's team has not been in action since a one-day tour of India was called off because of the Covid pandemic in March.

Cricket South Africa last week announced a home limited overs series against England that will feature three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches from 27 November to 9 December.

On Tuesday they announced they will also welcome Sri Lanka for two tests, in Pretoria (26-30 December) and Johannesburg (2-6 January).

The matches against Sri Lanka, like those for the upcoming limited overs series against England, will be played without spectators because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"I would like to express my gratitude and thanks on behalf of CSA, to the boards of England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan for their agreement to these tours and assisting us in bringing the beautiful game to the South African public under the 'new normal' that Covid-19 has presented us," CSA's acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender said. external-link

Australia will arrive for three tests in February and March, with the exact dates and venues yet to be confirmed.

It will be the first Test series in South Africa for the Australians since the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 over which captain Steve Smith and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft received lengthy bans.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20s in South Africa in April, with the details of that trip still being worked out.

CSA said they are also exploring the feasibility of touring Pakistan for the first time since 2007, which would likely be between the home Sri Lanka and Australia test series.

A CSA delegation is scheduled to leave for Pakistan this weekend for a security assessment.

Zimbabwe are currently in Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20 international matches, with those games to get under way on Friday.