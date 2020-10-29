Caf President Ahmad has endured a turbulent week

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad is self-isolating in an Egyptian hotel for two weeks after contracting coronavirus.

The 60-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, two days after flying into Cairo from Morocco where he had attended Sunday's Confederation Cup final.

"After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday, Ahmad presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid19 protocol," said a Caf statement on Friday.

"Today, the test results are positive. The President (must) immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.

"All those who have come into contact with Ahmad over the past seven days - especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup - have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures."

Ahmad was in attendance on Sunday for the Confederation Cup final in Rabat, where Moroccans RS Berkane lifted the trophy.

The news caps a turbulent week for Ahmad who announced his candidacy for a second term in office on Wednesday, the same day as it was reported that the Malagasy may be prevented from contesting March's elections.

BBC Sport Africa understands that Ahmad has been found to have breached various codes of ethics, with sentencing expected to happen by the end of November.

Any ban is likely to rule out his chances of standing for re-election, given he would have to pass an eligibility test to resume his place on the Fifa Council. Ahmad has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing.

He is now set to follow the news of any prospective candidates from his hotel room, where he will stay until 13 November - with the registration deadline for the elections ending a day before.