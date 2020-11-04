Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tunisia midfielder Ferjani Sassi scored Zamalek's equaliser against Raja Casablanca in Cairo to put the Egyptians back in front on aggregate.

Zamalek scored two late goals as they came from behind to beat Raja Casablanca 3-1 in Cairo to set up an all-Egyptian African Champions League final against Al Ahly.

Zamalek went into the second leg of the semi-final on Wednesday with a 1-0 advantage against the Moroccans.

It brought the Egyptians a 4-1 aggregate win, despite an impressive start to the second leg by Raja, who had twice requested a delay to the return match after a Covid-19 outbreak within their squad.

The visitors, whose training had been severely hampered by the spate of coronavirus cases, stunned Zamalek with a deflected goal after half-time from DR Congo's Ben Malango.

It brought a response from the hosts as Tunisian international Ferjani Sassi scored just after the hour mark.

Egypt international Mostafa Mohamed then powered home two goals in the last five minutes.

His header extended Zamalek's lead in the 85th minute and he added another four minutes later.

Achraf Bencharki, whose goal had won Zamalek the first leg in Casablanca, thought he had added a fourth on the night for the Egyptians, only for it to be disallowed for offside.

Zamalek have won five Champions League titles compared to the record eight for their Cairo rivals Ahly.

The final will be played on 27 November at the Borg Al Arab Stadium near Alexandria and will be the competition's first title decider between clubs from the same country.

This will be the first year that the final will not be played over two legs, a decision taken in June last year before the global Covid-19 pandemic.