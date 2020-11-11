Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Caf president Ahmad entered hospital with coronavirus two days after starting a bid for a second term

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad has been released from hospital after ten days in isolation with the coronavirus in Cairo.

Described as 'with minimal risk of complications' and 'not contagious anymore', the 60-year-old has returned to his home in the Egyptian capital.

The Fifa vice-president was taken to hospital hours after testing positive for Covid-19 on 30 October.

"Doctors have prescribed at least 20 days of convalescence, during which he will have to limit his efforts in order to fully recover his energy," said a Caf statement.

The Malagasy is at the start of his campaign for re-election, while also facing an ongoing Fifa ethics case.

In a month, he is scheduled to lead Africa's General Assembly.

"President Ahmad would like to personally and sincerely thank all the medical staff of AS Salam International Hospital for their support," Caf added.

"He would also like to thank the work of (Caf's) Vice-Presidents, as well as the General Secretary, who have carried out certain missions that the President was unable to accomplish at the time."

Both Ahmad and Caf are facing a critical period, with candidates for next March's presidential elections needing to register by the end of Thursday 12 November.

Three rivals came forward during Ahmad's Covid-enforced stay - Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, South African Patrice Motsepe and Mauritania's Ahmed Yahya all announcing bids.

Ahmad tested positive for coronavirus two days after his campaign for a second term began, with news of a possible ban by Fifa emerging shortly afterwards.

BBC Sport Africa understands he has been found to have breached various codes of ethics, with Ahmad previously denying any wrongdoing.

A decision from football's world governing body is expected towards the end of the month.

On 11 December, Caf - which has had a turbulent 18 months, during a third of which Fifa worked in its Cairo headquarters in a bid to improve governance - holds its General Assembly in Ethiopia, by video conference as back-up if also affected by Covid-19.

Caf's elections are scheduled to take place in the Moroccan capital Rabat on 12 March.