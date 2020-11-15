Comoros beat Kenya to edge towards first ever Afcon finals

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Comoros continued their run of outstanding results in qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 over Kenya to put themselves top of Group G.

Goals from Ben El Fardou and Faiz Mattoir either side of a Cliff Nyakeya equaliser put the tiny island nation top of a group also containing Egypt and Togo, who meet on Tuesday.

Comoros will be guaranteed to be in Cameroon for their first ever Afcon finals if they beat either Togo or Egypt in their final two games.

But the result left Kenya's chances of qualifying for a second successive tournament looking very slim, only two matches into the reign of new coach Jacob Mulee.

Elsewhere, a Sadio Mane goal put Senegal into the finals, with the Lions of Teranga overcoming Guinea-Bissau 1-0.

Full results: