Kenyan Olympic champion Conseslus Kiproto has appeared in court on charges of defilement of a 15-year-old girl.

The athlete, who won 3,000m steeplechase gold at Rio 2016, pleaded not guilty to the charges before a magistrate in his home town of Kapsabet on Monday morning.

He was released on a $1800 (KSH 200,000) bond after denying the charges.

His case will be heard in May next year - two months before he is due to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo.

The 26-year-old, who is also the reigning double world champion, has only competed in one race this year after contracting Covid-19 before the shortened diamond league season was set to begin.