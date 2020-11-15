Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto charged with defilement
By Celestine KaroneyBBC Sport Africa, Nairobi
Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa
Kenyan Olympic champion Conseslus Kiproto has appeared in court on charges of defilement of a 15-year-old girl.
The athlete, who won 3,000m steeplechase gold at Rio 2016, pleaded not guilty to the charges before a magistrate in his home town of Kapsabet on Monday morning.
He was released on a $1800 (KSH 200,000) bond after denying the charges.
His case will be heard in May next year - two months before he is due to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo.
The 26-year-old, who is also the reigning double world champion, has only competed in one race this year after contracting Covid-19 before the shortened diamond league season was set to begin.