Sudan scored a last-gasp winner to edge past visiting Ghana in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

The result means that Ghana will have to wait to qualify for the finals having started the day knowing a draw would see them progress.

The game at the Al Hilal stadium in Omdurman was a physical affair with both sides picking two yellow cards each in a goalless first-half.

Ghana were playing without their injured captain Andre Ayew, who scored both the Black Stars goals in the 2-0 win over the same opponents on Thursday, as well as suspended first-choice keeper Richard Ofori.

Their replacements both played their part with Caleb Ekuban causing trouble for the Sudanese defence and Fatua Dauda making some crucial saves at the other end.

With time running out the Black Stars looked happy to play for the draw but Sudan never gave up and scored in the second minute of time added on.

Ramadan Agab swung over a cross from the right which was met by Mohamed Abdelrahman and his firm header gave Dauda no chance.

That result means that Ghana stay on nine points level with South Africa as Sudan move to six points with all three still looking for a place at the finals.

The other team in the group are Sao Tome who are yet to win a single point after their 4-2 loss to South Africa on Monday.

Tuesday's Afcon 2021 qualifiers:

13:00 Ethiopia v Niger (Grp K)

Madagascar 1-1 Ivory Coast (Grp K)

Lesotho 0-0 Benin (Grp L)

13:00 Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde (Grp F)

13:00 Sudan 1-0 Ghana (Grp C)

16:00 Central Africa v Morocco (Grp E)

16:00 Angola v DR Congo (Grp D)

16:00 Sierra Leone v Nigeria (Grp L)

16:00 Togo v Egypt (Grp G)

19:00 Namibia v Mali (Grp A)

19:00 Tanzania v Tunisia (Grp J)

Monday's results:

Eswatini 0-0 Congo (Grp I)

Malawi 0-0 Burkina Faso (Grp B)

South Sudan 1-0 Uganda (Grp B)

Sao Tome and Principe 2-4 South Africa (Grp C)

Zimbabwe 2-2 Algeria (Grp H)

Botswana 1-0 Zambia (Grp H)

The Gambia 2-1 Gabon (Grp D)

Mozambique 2-0 Cameroon (Grp F)

Sunday's results: