The late Toyi Awi

Togolese champions ASKO de Kara are mourning the death of one its players.

Winger Toyi Awi collapsed to the ground clutching his chest during training on Monday and passed away before he reached hospital.

According to a team-mate the 26-year-old, who was also a member of Togo's national side for locally-based players, had not complained of feeling ill before the session.

His team are preparing to take part in the preliminary round of the African Champions League after being drawn against Racing Club Abidjan from Ivory Coast.

This is the second death to hit the top-flight in Togo this year after the death of 25-year-old Kossi Koudagba of ASKO's city-rivals ASC Kara who died in June following a short illness.