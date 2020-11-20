Africa's top cycling team finds sponsor

The South Africa registered team competes in all of the top cycling races around the world.

Africa's only top-flight professional cycling team has found a new headline sponsor to enable it to continue to race at the top level.

Japanese telecommunications firm Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) announced in September that it would be ending its title sponsorship of the South Africa-registered UCI WorldTour at the end of the 2020 season.

The team's founder Doug Ryder admitted to the BBC last month that "We're struggling to keep the lights on but at this point in time, we're looking ok hopefully for a future partner."

A new partner has now been found with Switzerland-based performance cycling apparel company ASSOS stepping in to ensure the future of the team.

The official new name for the team will be Team Qhubeka ASSOS, which not only references the new sponsors but also the cycling charity that Ryder's team have long backed.

"I am really happy to have gained the support of some incredible people and partners including ASSOS of Switzerland who have stepped in to be a headline sponsor," Ryder said about the new deal.

"To be able to recreate the team as Team Qhubeka ASSOS talks to exactly what we continue to strive for, and that is to be a purpose-led, high-performance racing team.

"The last few weeks have been incredible seeing all the comments from fans in terms of how this team has connected with them in different ways.

"I am so happy we can continue to create hope and opportunity through our team and with Qhubeka Charity.

"I look forward to welcoming new partners to Team Qhubeka ASSOS as we plan and prepare for a new season in 2021 in a world that has been so heavily impacted by the pandemic.

"The bicycle continues to be a tool to change the lives of so many people for commuting, for sport, for health, for freedom and access. Our team has always been about much more than victories, but we do love to win."

"I also want to pay a special tribute to our staff. Those in the sport know just how difficult it is, so to see the diligence, care and professionalism they've shown throughout gives me inspiration, every day. We truly are a family."

The CEO of the new sponsors, Derek Bouchard-Hall, is also proud of the links to the charity, which raises money to provide bicycles for young people across southern Africa.

"We have really enjoyed being part of this mission driven team - Qhubeka's slogan that "bicycles change lives" could not inspire us more," he explained.

The deal comes just weeks after a split between Ryder and former Tour de France winner Bjarne Riis, who joined as manager at the start of this year with hopes of buying part of their WorldTour license.