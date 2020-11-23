Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The late Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) president Sidy Diallo (Photo: Caf)

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba was among those who have paid tribute to the Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) president Sidy Diallo, who passed away on Saturday.

The FIF had confirmed that the 61-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19 on 9 November.

The federation are due to hold a meeting to name an interim president as it prepares to hold elections when it receives the go ahead from Fifa.

"The Ivorian and world football family has just lost one of his son," Drogba posted on social media. external-link

"Thank you for all President, a few only will understand but rest in peace. My sincere condolences to the family"

Tottenham Hotspur and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier also took to social media to express his sadness.

"Even ill, you always wanted to be with us, I have no words and nothing to say except thanks for everything," Aurier wrote. external-link

"Rest in peace president. May Allah accept our prayers and welcome you in his kingdom."

Diallo was the federation's vice-president of between 1991 and 1994, during which time the Elephants won their first African Cup of Nations title in 1992.

In 2006, he was part of the FIF as Ivory Coast qualified for their first World Cup finals in Germany.

He was elected FIF president in 2011 and was in charge as Ivory Coast won a second Nations Cup title in 2015.