Former Arsenal star Alex Song's first taste of African club competition ended in a humiliating 10-1 aggregate loss in the preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

Song played the first half as his Arta Solar 7 side from Djibouti lost 9-1 in Egypt to Arab Contractors, who are also known as Al Mokawloon Al Arab.

There was better news for another former Premier League player as Zambia striker Emmanuel Mayuka as he helped Napsa United beat hosts Ngazi Club of Comoros 5-1.

Mayuka, who had a spell at Southampton scored in both legs of the tie helping his Zambian side complete a 9-2 aggregate win.

Two second leg ties did not go ahead as planned with Gambian side Gamtel withdrawing form the tournament and South Sudan's Al Rabita being disqualified.

Gamtel, who had lost the first leg at home 1-0, cited financial problems for their failure to travel to Morocco to play Tihad Casablanca.

The Gambia Football Federation confirmed the news in a statement external-link and pointed out that it had given some financial and logistical help to Gamtel to prepare for the first leg.

Al Rabita were disqualified after the South Sudan Football Federation failed to send air tickets to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for the match officials.

The second leg of the tie against Namungo had been moved to be played in Tanzania at the request of Al Rabita and with Caf approval due the problems in South Sudan.

Tanzania's Namungo had won the first leg last week 3-0.

It means Namungo and Tihad Casablanca advance to the next round of Confederation Cup qualifying the winners of those ties will play the losers from the Champions League last-32 losers for group places

Confederation Cup preliminary round results:

Tevragh-Zeina (Mauritania) 1-0 AS Kaloum Star (Guinea)

AS Kaloum (Guinea) 1-1 Tevragh-Zeina (Mauritania)

Tevragh win 2-1 on aggregate

Renaissance (Chad) 1-0 CI Kamsar (Guinea)

CI Kamsar (Guinea) 0-0 Renaissance (Chad)

Renaissance win 1-0 on aggregate

Tihad Casablanca (Morocco) c-c Gamtel (The Gambia)

Gamtel (The Gambia) 0-1 Tihad Casablanca (Morocco)

Tihad advance

Kano Pillars (Nigeria) 0-0 ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

ASC Jaraaf (Senegal) 3-1 Kano Pillars (Nigeria)

Jaraaf win 3-1 on aggregate

Al Mokawloon Al Arab (Egypt) 9-1 Arta Solar 7 (Djibouti)

Arta Solar 7 (Djibouti) 0-1 Al Mokawloon Al Arab (Egypt)

Mokawloon win 10-1 on aggregate

Horseed SC (Somalia) 0-3 Al Ittihad (Libya) (Played in Cairo for security reasons)

Al Ittihad (Libya) 4-1 Horseed SC (Somalia)

Ittihad win 7-1 on aggregate

Fasil Kenema (Ethiopia) 2-1 US Monastir (Tunisia)

US Monastir (Tunisia) 2-0 Fasil Kenema (Ethiopia)

Monastir win 3-2 on aggregate

Al Rabita (South Sudan) c -c Namungo (Tanzania)

Namungo (Tanzania) 3-0 Al Rabita (South Sudan)

Namungo advance

AS Kigali (Rwanda) 1-0 Orapa Utd (Botswana)

Orapa Utd (Botswana) 2-1 AS Kigali (Rwanda)

Aggregate: 2-2, Kigali win on away goals

Napsa Stars (Zambia) 4-1 Ngazi Club (Comoros)

Ngazi Club (Comoros) 1-5 Napsa Stars (Zambia)

Napsa win 9-2 on aggregate

Bravos Maquis (Angola) 0-0 Etoile (Congo)

Etoile (Congo) 1-1 Bravos Maquis (Angola)

Aggregate: 1-1, Bravos win on away goals

KVZ (Zanzibar) 0-3 Al Amal Atbara (Sudan)

El Amal Atbara (Sudan) 1-0 KVZ (Zanzibar)

Amal win 4-0 on aggregate

Salitas (Burkina Faso) 2-1 AshantiGold (Ghana)

AshantiGold (Ghana) 0-0 Salitas (Burundi)

Salitas win 2-1 on aggregate

Green Eagles (Zambia) 2-1 Musongati (Burundi)

Musongati (Burundi) 2-2 Green Eagles (Zambia)

Eagles win 4-3 on aggregate

Coton Sport (Cameroon) 0-1 Unisport Sokode (Togo)

Unisport Sokode (Togo) 0-2 Coton Sport (Camerooon)

Coton win 2-1 on aggregate

Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa) 0-2 Maniema Union (DR Congo)

Maniema Union (DR Congo) 0-2 Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa)

Aggregate: 2-2, Celtic win on penalties

Rivers Utd (Nigeria) 2-1 Futuro Kings (Equatorial Guinea)

Futuro Kings (Equatorial Guinea) 2-1 Rivers Utd (Nigeria)

Aggregate: 3-3, Rivers win on penalties

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) 1-1 Yeelen Olympique (Mali)

Yeleen Olympique (Mali) 0-1 US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger)

Gendarmerie win 2-1 on aggregate

Walkover: Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)

Draw for next round of the Confederation Cup: