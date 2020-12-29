New Libya coach Filipovic: 'I will change everything'

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Filipovic has stressed what he sees as the importance of living in Libya itself

New Libya coach Zerwan Filipovic has said he will "change everything" as he takes over the Mediterranean Knights for a year into 2022.

The Montenegrin is the third overseas coach in Libya's history, and took over from Ali El Margini, who resigned after just three games in charge.

Filipovic was appointed following success as coach of Benghazi-based Al-Nasr in the Libyan league.

"I will change everything to make the Libyan national team a success," Filipovic said.

He added that a key difference with foreign coaches of the past is that he would live in Libya itself rather than attempt to do the job from overseas.

He is is the first European coach to work with the Libyan national team since Spain's Javier Clemente, who led the Libyan national team to win the African Nations Championship for local players (Chan) in South Africa in 2014.