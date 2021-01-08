South Africa forward Percy Tau is available to make make his first Brighton appearance against Newport in the FA Cup this weekend.

The 26-year-old joined the club two-and-a-half-years ago but has only just secured a work permit to play in the United Kingdom.

Tau, who has 28 international caps, has been recalled from his latest loan spell in Belgium, where he had playing at Anderlecht.

"We have closely monitored his performances in Belgium in the last three years." Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

"He's been playing at a really good level, particularly with Bruges and Anderlecht where he has been involved in the Champions League, and his next step is to show he is ready to make the transition into the Premier League.

"He brings some different attributes and qualities to the group and he wants to take the next step in his career. We're looking forward to working with him."

Immediately after signing for Brighton he spent a season with Brussels-based club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise before then moving to Bruges last season and helped them win the league title and played in the Champions League.

Tau linked up with Anderlecht, who are managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, last August and has scored four goals in 15 games this season.

Brighton explained that the club has "received a Governing Body Endorsement, the new points-based system for non-English players which came into force last week when the transition period following the UK's exit from the European Union ended, from the FA for Tau."