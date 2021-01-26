Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

David Bright during his time as coach of Botswana

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has paid tribute to former national team coach David Bright who has died at the age of 64.

In a statement the BFA said that it was "reeling in shock and mourning the death of Major Bright who passed away on Monday evening after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently."

As well as coaching Botswana on several occasions he was also in charge of several club sides both at home and in South Africa.

"Shedding tears when someone dies is normal, but I think more people than normal are shedding tears over this and I think they're shedding more than normal," Maclean Letshwiti BFA president said.

"I think that's just because of the way Major Bright lived his life, so positive, so influential, and just things the right way even when faced with some of the most long odds imaginable."

There was also a tribute from the BFA second vice president Masego Ntshingane for a man who was a member of the Botswana Defence Force 13 years.

"What a man! Father to many who touched a lot of lives. He was tough as a nit in his finals days. I know he would never have wanted anybody to feel sorry for him," Ntshingane said.

"He was a true soldier who died with his boots on. We will meet on the other side."

Bright's most successful period as a coach was between 1999 and 2001 as he won three consecutive Botswana league titles with Mogoditshane Fighters.

His other clubs in Botswana included some of the countries best-known teams including Botswana Defence Force XI, Township Rollers and Gabarone United.

In South Africa he took charge of teams such as Engen Santos, Bay United, Royal Eagles and Black Leopards.

At international level he was coach of the Zebras for stints from 1997 to 1998, 1999, 2009 and again from 2017 until 2019.

Bright also took charge of the under-23 team and led them to the final round of qualifying for the 2008 Olympic games.