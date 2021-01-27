Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Roberto Parrando played international handball for Spain

Egypt's handball coach Roberto Parrondo praised his team after their loss to defending champions Denmark at the World Men's Handball Championship.

The hosts took Denmark to penalty throws after the two sides could not be separated after normal time and four extra periods of their quarter-final match.

It is just the second time that an African nation has reached the last eight of the men's World Championship after Tunisia finished fourth on home soil in 2005.

"There's nothing I can say after this match," the Spanish coach said.

"We played against the world champions, they are a big team and the only team who have yet to draw or lose yet we only lose on penalty throws.

"My goal now is to keep evolving this team for the future. We have a strong team who can face the biggest teams in the world."

France-based Egyptian player Mohamed Sanad echoed his coach's sentiments.

"I have nothing to say, I'm extremely disappointed because we weren't lucky enough," said Sanad.

"The entire world saw what we can do, I'm extremely proud of my teammates and our coaches. We were up to the task many times.

"We knew Denmark are a massive opponent but we are also a big team. We came into the match wanting to win but sadly, it wasn't to be.

"I can't blame anyone for feeling sad. I believe in us, and in our ability to prepare well for the Olympics."

