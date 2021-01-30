CHAN: Hosts Cameroon and Mali secure semi-final spots

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Pierre Etame - and the rest of the Cameroon defence - had to weather a battering from DR Congo in the second half

Hosts Cameroon qualified for the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in Douala.

Cameroon went a goal behind at the Japoma Stadium midway through the first half, when Makabi Lilepo put the Leopards ahead on 22 minutes.

But the Indomitable Lions equalised just six minutes later through Yannick Ndjeng.

And just before the half-time break they went into the lead after Felix Tcheoude's shot took a crucial deflection.

DR Congo had the better of the second half but were unable to find an equaliser.

Cameroon are joined in the semi-finals by Mali, who won a tense penalty shoot-out over Congo in Yaounde after the game finished goalless.

Congo defender Mapata Mouandza missed the very first kick of the shoot-out, blasting it wide of Diarra's right-hand post.

All the subsequent efforts were scored for both sides, which meant Mamadou Coulibaly had the chance to put the Eagles through - and did so.

Sunday's games will determine who will join Cameroon and Mali in the semi-finals, with Morocco playing Zambia and Guinea against Rwanda.