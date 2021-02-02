Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Algeria and Napoli's Adam Ounas has been sent on loan again this time to Crotone

Algeria international winger Adam Ounas was the notable African on the move as players from the continent sealed loan transfers on a quiet deadline day.

Italian Serie A bottom club Crotone signed the 24-year-old on loan from Napoli until the end of the season, without an option of outright purchase.

Ounas has struggled for playing time so far this season on loan at another Italian side, Cagliari, with coronavirus and injury problems also restricting him to 10 appearances this season.

Two Nigeria under-23 internationals Kingsley Michael and Orji Okonkwo have both dropped down a division by joining Serie B club Reggina on loan for the rest of the season from Bologna.

Okonkwo, 23, has scored thrice in 30 appearances for Bologna since joining in 2016. However, he has failed to break into the first team since returning from two loan spells at MLS club Montreal Impact.

Compatriot Michael, 21, has only made a single appearance for Bologna but has experience in the Italian lower leagues after previous stints with Perugia and Cremonese.

Netherlands

In search of regular football, Morocco international Oussama Idrissi has joined Dutch giants Ajax from Spanish club Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old, who represented his country of birth Netherlands at youth level, has previously played for Groningen and AZ Alkmaar before switching to Sevilla in October 2020.

But he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by having made 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

Spain

Nigeria's Ramon Azeez has moved to Cartagena on loan from Granada

Another international on the move is Nigeria midfielder Ramon Azeez.

The fit-again 28-year-old joins second tier strugglers Cartagena on loan until the end of the season, after he found first-team opportunities limited at La Liga side Granada.

DR Congo-born forward Landry Dimata has left Belgian giants Anderlecht on loan for La Liga promotion-chasers Espanyol, external-link with an option for a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old Dimata has represented Belgium at youth level, but remains the subject of interest from his country of birth.

Guinea-Bissau born Watford midfielder Domingos Quina has agreed to join Granada on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has been out of action since mid-December with a hamstring injury, making his last appearance in a 1-0 win at Birmingham City.

He has been capped by Portugal at youth level but Guinea-Bissua officials are keen for him to switch allegiance.

Greece

Senegalese Cheikh Niasse has left French club Lille for Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old's solitary appearance for Lille came in the Europa League defeat to Celtic back in December.

He joins two Africans with Ligue 1 experience at Panathinaikos, Senegal's Younousse Sankhare and Congo winger Yeni Ngbakoto.

Turkey

Galatasaray finalised the signing of Egyptian international forward Mostafa Mohamed on loan from Zamalek, with an option to buy.

Mohamed, 23, was tournament top scorer with four goals as Egypt won the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations Cup on home soil.

Reportedly tracked by a number of European clubs, he scored 19 goals in 53 appearances for Zamalek, with whom he won the Egyptian Cup, Super Cup and the 2020 African Super Cup.

Mohamed has four caps for the Pharaohs and joins Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru at the club after he also signed for Galatasaray earlier in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Yaw Ackah, 21, joined Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor until the end of the season from rivals Kayserispor.

A summer arrival from Portuguese club Boavista, the midfielder scored once in 13 appearances for Kayserispor before switching to eastern Anatolia.

Mali international defender Youssouf Kone sealed a loan transfer to Super Lig club Hatayspor from French side Lyon.

Kone, 25, had been on loan at Spanish club Elche until the end of the season but cut short his time there after playing just three matches.

Capped 20 times by Mali, Kone joined Lyon in 2019 from rivals Lille in a big money move but has had difficulty in holding down a regular berth.

Middle East

Saudi Arabian bottom club Al Ain snapped up Ghana defender Abraham Frimpong on a three-year deal from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The 27-year-old is expected to help plug a leaky defence and retain their top flight status, after previously achieving success in Serbia and Hungary.

Algeria's Mehdi Abeid joined UAE Gulf League side Al Nasr from Nantes on an 18-month contract.

The Dubai outfit had reached an agreement with the former Newcastle and Panathinaikos player, but Nantes only confirmed the official transfer of the 2019 Nations Cup winner on Monday.