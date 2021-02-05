Ahmad restored as presidential candidate by Caf

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ahmad was recently restored as Caf president after his five-year Fifa ban was temporarily lifted by a court ruling

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad has been restored as a candidate for the March elections by the organisation's Governance Committee.

The decision to re-admit Ahmad as a candidate comes after his five-year ban from football by Fifa was temporarily suspended by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 29 January.

Although he has been cleared by Caf's Governance Committee, which met on Friday, the Malagasy needs Fifa to overturn its previous decision to rule him out of the elections if he is to make the ballot on 12 March.

The 61-year-old is hoping to become the fifth participant in the elections, where Jacques Anouma (Ivory Coast), Patrice Motsepe (South Africa), Augustin Senghor (Senegal) and Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) have already been approved as candidates.

Ahmad's camp approached Fifa earlier this week to ask that the decision by the Review Committee to bar Ahmad from the elections, which was made before CAS lifted his ban, can be overturned.

Football's world governing body has yet to respond to the requests.

When asked earlier this week about the CAS ruling which resumed Ahmad's presidential reign, Fifa had no further comment than: "Fifa has taken note of the CAS decision".

Ahmad, who took charge of Caf in 2017, was banned by Fifa in November after being adjudged to have broken several ethics codes.

