Mayar Sherif became the first Egyptian woman to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam with a win over France's Chloe Paquet.

The 24-year-old, who is currently the world 131, beat 187th ranked Paquet 7-5 7-5 in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Both players had won through to the main tournament at the qualifying event, which due to the global Covid-19 pandemic was held in Dubai in January

There was also a first round win for South Africa's Lloyd Harris as he beat Denmark's Mikael Torpegaard 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

However Harris's compatriot Kevin Anderson, a former world number five who is now ranked 81, lost 7-6 7-5 6-3 to Italy's ninth seed Matteo Berrettini.

Next up for Harris is Australian wild card Alexei Popyrin, while for Sherif it will be Slovenia's Kaja Juvan, who won through after the withdrawal of Great Britain's 13th seed Johanna Konta due to injury.

Sherif admitted that she had been nervous ahead of the match.

"Honestly, it was not very easy to start, it was tough," she explained.

"My second Grand Slam main draw and my first on hard court, the conditions are not easy.

"To put that on the match was not easy at all. There was a lot of nerves out there. Thank God I got to manage it and I finally played better at the important moments and I was able to break and win the match."

Breaking barriers

She was also happy to get a first Grand Slam win under her belt after losing to the Czech Republic's Karolína Pliskova in three sets at last year's French Open.

"It means a lot because finally this is barrier that I had to pass, a mental barrier," she said.

"With the conditions that are here it was very, very tough to adapt to it, especially to adapt my game to it.

"It took us awhile. Courts are faster, the heat, everything happens so fast, very tough to control the ball. Very, very happy with my accomplishment and I'm going for more. That's it."

The last Egyptian to win a singles game at a Grand Slam was Ismail El Shafei as he reached the fourth round at the US Open in 1974.

Sherif added that she thrives off the support she gets not only from back home but also the Egyptians in Melbourne.

"I feel very supported from the Egyptian people, from my partners, my sponsors," she said.

"It's been great, and honestly it's just pushing me forward and forward because I feel that there are so many people behind me.

"Even being here in Melbourne the people were going crazy on the court today and that gave me a lot of support. I was in shock, to be honest.

"They were really, really happy, and that give me a lot of energy. I think it kind of affected her (Paquet) as well.

"She was very surprised playing at the very last court, in a very small court and then all these people suddenly appear for a 125-ranked player."