Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Dutch giants Ajax put on a powerful display of support for suspended team-mate Andre Onana on Wednesday.

The squad wore shirts bearing the banned keeper's name and number before their 2-1 win over rivals PSV in the KNVB Cup quarter-final.

Ajax's social media accounts external-link made sure the message was publicised worldwide.

The Cameroon international has been suspended by Uefa for a year after failing an out-of-competition doping test.

Onana and Ajax have said they will take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag was adamant the club was doing the right thing when he was questioned about supporting someone who has broken the rules, however unfortunately.

"It's awful what he has to go through. We feel sorry for him, and we sympathise with him, and we want to give him support," ten Hag told local broadcaster ESPN.

"Even if he makes a mistake you can still support him. Let him who is without sin cast the first stone. We love him and he's still part of the dressing room.

"There must be extra motivation to bring in trophies because he has a big share in taking us this far."

Former Roma, Fulham and Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg took Onana's place in goal, and the Cameroonian was in the stands to watch him.

TV pictures showed him giving a broad smile when the players walked out wearing his shirt.

The game was won for Ajax thanks to two goals from new striker, Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, who expressed the team's solidarity with Onana.

"It is something really really difficult to accept as a football player, when people stop you playing football for one year," he told Ajax's own media channels.

"It is difficult for him, his family, for everyone around the club - so of course we will support him during this thing - and hopefully they will [reduce] the sanction."

Haller himself will be forced to sit out the club's Europa League campaign because of a computer error within the club.