Etoile set up Sfaxien derby in Confederation Cup

Etoile du Sahel's Yassine Chikhaoui scored the opening goal against Young Buffaloes

Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel beat visiting Young Buffaloes of Eswatini 2-0 in the postponed second leg of their Confederation Cup play-off tie on Tuesday.

Captain Yassine Chikhaoui scored the first goal in the 79th minute before Mohamed Belhaj Mahmoud added a second eight minutes later to complete the 4-1 aggregate win.

It means that former African champions Etoile join their Tunisian rivals CS Sfaxien, in Group C of the second-tier continental club tournament.

Senegal's Jaaraf and Salitas of Burkina Faso are the other two teams in the group.

The match had twice been postponed because Young Buffaloes trip to Tunisia was affected by Covid-19 issues.

CS Sfaxien are the most successful team in Confederation Cup history having lifted the trophy three times since the tournament was launched in 2004.

The group-stage matches are due to begin next month with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.