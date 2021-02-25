Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Namungo of Tanzania secured the one remaining place in the group phase of the African Confederation Cup, despite losing to Primeiro de Agosto of Angola on Thursday.

Namungo were beaten 3-1 by the Angolans but went through 7-5 on aggregate having won the first leg of their play-off 6-2.

Both legs of the tie were played in Tanzania after Covid 19-related issues meant Primeiro were unable to host their home leg in Luanda.

Namungo will now feature in the group phase of Africa's second tier club competition for the first time.

The Tanzanians will be in Group D alongside Morocco's Raja Casablanca, Pyramids of Egypt and Zambian outfit Nkana.

The group-stage matches are due to begin next month, with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter-finals.