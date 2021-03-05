Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Caf is still prioritising a January start for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Sierra Leone, Eswatini and Burkina Faso will not be able to host their final 'home' Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has ruled that the trio's stadia do not meet the standards to host international matches.

Sierra Leone have moved their Group L tie against Benin to Conakry, the capital of Guinea.

However Burkina Faso and already-eliminated Eswatini are yet to confirm new venues for their games against South Sudan and Guinea-Bissau respectively.

The Leone Stars coach John Keister says he is not worried about their potentially decisive match against Benin in Guinea on 30 March.

"Moving the match to Conakry doesn't make much difference because like the Freetown stadium I don't think fans will allowed to enter the Conakry stadium," coach Keister told BBC Sport Africa.

"Covid-19 restriction is my biggest concern not the change of venue. We have to accept the situation, it is what it is. We have no choice.

"In terms of preparations, we have to rely on the Sierra Leone FA and government to put things in place for us to get ourselves well prepared."

BBC Sport Africa understands that the poor pitch and dressing rooms and the lack of media tribune at Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown were among things Caf highlighted for their reasons to move the match to a neutral venue.

It is not the first time that Sierra Leone has had to move international matches. The 28 September Stadium in Conakry hosted Leone Stars' 'home' matches against Senegal and Togo in the 1994 qualifiers when the Freetown stadium was suspended for one year for overcrowding.

The Ebola crisis also forced the Leone Stars to play 'home' matches outside the country away from home in both the 2015 and 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers.

Sierra Leone are currently third in Group L behind Nigeria and Benin will travel to Maseru to face Lesotho on 27 March 27 before hosting the Squirrels in Conakry three days later.