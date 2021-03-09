Madagascar and Ludogorets midfielder Abel Anicet

Madagascar captain Abel Anicet Andrianantenaina has admitted that Ethiopia are capable of frustrating them.

Abel and his team are bidding to to qualify for a second Africa Cup of Nations finals after reaching the tournament for the first time ever in 2019 and for Ethiopia it would be a first qualification since 2013.

The two are due to meet in Addis Ababa in a Group K Nations qualifier later this month with Madagascar having won at home 1-0 in November 2019.

All four teams from Group K can still qualify with 2015 champions Ivory Coast ahead of Madagascar only thanks to a better head-to-head record, Ethiopia are a point behind them on six points while Niger have three,

"This Ethiopian team really frustrated us in Madagascar - it wasn't an easy match for us," Abel, who plays in Bulgaria for Ludogorets, told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's true that we won 1-0 but they dominated for most of the match but there we are that's football.

"These are good players most of them play in Ethiopia apart from two or three. I think it is going to be a great match but we know that Ethiopia can frustrate us - so it is up to us to react to that.

"We saw what they were capable of in Madagascar and so we are expecting it to be even more difficult. But the mindset will be the key, and if we are united, I think we can do it."

The other match day five encounter in Group K sees Niger, who last reached the finals in 2013, hosting group leaders Ivory Coast.

There are due to be a total of 48 games in March as Nations Cup qualifying culminates with the final two rounds of matches in each of the 12 groups, where 39 of the 48 teams can still go through.

So far, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Mali have joined hosts Cameroon at the delayed finals, leaving 19 places left to fill.

One of Ivory Coast's newest internationals defender Kalpi Ouattara, who plays in Sweden for Ostersunds, also says team unity is key to success.

"I think we need to stick together, as we have done so far and not to underestimate our adversary," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"There is a lot of really really good talent, never give up and play until the last minute."

The 22-year-old said he was shocked to get called up the senior team for November's back-to-back Nations Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

"It was a childhood dream became a reality, it surprised me because I thought they had called me for the under-23's as I had played for them in the last. I looked at the letter and it surprised me that it was for the first team."

On a potentially decisive final match day Ivory Coast welcome visitors Ethiopia and Niger will be in Madagascar.