Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Just five days before it was due to start in Morocco the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations has been cancelled.

The decision was taken by an Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Monday in Morocco.

"The Committee was made aware of the constraints faced by some of the participating member associations as well as the host country," a statement from Caf said.

"That includes the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organization of international sporting events.

"Taking into account the cancellation by Fifa of the Under-17 World Cup for which the U-17 Nations Cup was no longer qualifying, the Committee further noted:

The resurgence of the Covid19 pandemic

Increased restrictions on international travel

Uncertainty about the evolution of the situation

"For all these reasons, the Committee decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the Total Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations."

The Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations ended in neighbouring Mauritania on Saturday with Ghana emerging as champions.