Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The home teams in the opening group games of the Confederation Cup were all unbeaten with seven sides winning their ties.

Entente Setif were the only team not to win as they drew 0-0 against South Africa's Orlando Pirates, in a Group A game moved to Ghana due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Algeria.

In the other game in the group Nigeria's Enyimba edged past Libya's Al Ahly Benghazi.

Enyimba took only 10 minutes to score, through captain Austin Oladapo, but the Libyans levelled soon after via an Abdallah Imhamed penalty.

Victor Mbaoma struck what proved to be match winner from close range just before half-time.

In Group B Zambia's Napsa United were sunk by first-half goals from Zakaria Hadraf and 35-year-old Mouhcine Iajour as holders Renaissance Berkane continued their bid for back-to-back wins.

Algeria's JS Kabylie, whose last continental title came 19 years ago, left it late against 10-man Coton Sport from Cameroon in the other Group B game with Badreddine Souyah snatching the winner in the 88th minute.

Tunisian clubs Etoile du Sahel and record three-time Confederation Cup winners CS Sfaxien fared better with Group C victories over Jaraaf of Senegal and Salitas of Burkina Faso.

Hamza Lahmar bagged a brace for two-time Confederation Cup winners Etoile and an Aymen Harzi penalty enabled Sfaxien to bag three points.

In Group D Nkana were outplayed by Egypt's Pyramids, who won 3-0, as the Zambians once again failed to win on their travels to north Africa, their best result is one draw in 19 matches .

Pyramids were runners-up to Berkane last season and wasted no time establishing their authority as Palestinian Mahmoud Wadi and Islam Issa netted within nine minutes of the kick-off.

Mohamed Farouk scored the third in injury time to complete the convincing win for the Egyptian side.

Morocco's Raja Casablanca managed a 1-0 win over Tanzania's Namungo, who ended the game with 10 men.

Soufiane Rahimi, the five-goal leading scorer, at the recent African Nations Championship in Cameroon, was the Raja match-winner in Group D.

Group A:

Enyimba (Nigeria) 2-1 Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

Entente Setif (Algeria) 0-0 Orlando Pirates (South Africa) Match moved to Ghana because of Algerian coronavirus regulations

Group B:

Renaissance Berkane (Morocco) 2-0 Napsa Stars (Zambia)

JS Kabylie (Algeria) 1-0 Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Group C:

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 1-0 Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 2-0 ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

Group D: