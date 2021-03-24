Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Burkina Faso qualified for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after drawing 0-0 in Uganda on Wednesday with one round of group games still to play.

The Stallions become the sixth team through to the finals, joining Algeria, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and the host nation.

Burkina Faso's nine points in Group B is one ahead of Uganda and two more than Malawi, who beat South Sudan 1-0 on Wednesday.

Burkina Faso qualify as there is no scenario whereby both Uganda and Malawi can overtake them.

Malawi host Uganda on the final round later this month, with the victor set to clinch a place at the finals while a point will be enough for Uganda.

Elsewhere, Ethiopia beat Madagascar 4-0 at home to take a significant step towards qualification from Group K.

Madagascar went into the match knowing that victory would see them through but they were outplayed by the hosts, who raced to a 3-0 half-time lead.

Ethiopia, whose nine points are now two better than Madagascar's, must avoid defeat in Ivory Coast later this month to seal only their second Nations Cup qualification in nearly four decades.

They last qualified for the finals in 2013.

Rwanda lifted themselves off the bottom of Group F and up to second after winning 1-0 at Mozambique, with Cameroon - who qualify automatically as hosts - playing Cape Verde on Friday.

Cameroon have 10 points in the group, with Rwanda now second on five, while Mozambique and Cape Verde have four apiece.

The sixth and final round of qualifiers sees Cameroon host Rwanda and Cape Verde travelling to Mozambique.

Later on Wednesday, Guinea host already-qualified Mali in Group A.

Next January's Nations Cup should have been played in 2020 but was delayed by a year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

24 teams will be at the tournament.