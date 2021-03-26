Late Burundi fightback puts Morocco through to Finals

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Morocco fans know their team will be at Cameroon in 2022 - despite them not having yet kicked a ball

A late fightback from two goals down kept Burundi in the hunt for qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-2 draw against CAR in Bujumbura - and also meant Morocco are through.

Two goals either side of half time from Louis Mafouta had put CAR - who have never qualified for an Africa Cup of Nations finals - in a strong position, and with a hope of putting their fate in their own hands ahead of their final group game clash with Mauritania.

But Burundi got one back through Saidi Ntibazonkiza, and then Christophe Nduwarugira equalised on 80 minutes to snatch a point away.

The result means that Burundi - who were without striker Saido Berahino after he failed a Covid test - are second in the group, with Morocco now qualified.

In the other early kick-off on Friday, Guinea-Bissau made sure they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-1 win over Eswatini in Lobamba.

Marcelo Djalo put Guinea-Bissau a goal up after just 15 minutes, but only four minutes later Felix Badenhorst levelled for Eswatini.

However, Alfa Samedo restored Guinea-Bissau’s advantage in the 24th minute, and Pele clinched the win five minutes after half time.

Eswatini were already out of contention for qualification, but Guinea-Bissau fans will now eagerly watch the game between Congo and Senegal later on Friday.

If Senegal win that game, it will set Guinea-Bissau up for a winner-takes-all clash against Congo in Bissau’s 24 September Stadium on 30 March.