A goal in the 95th minute earned Nigeria's Enyimba in the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.

The goal from Cyril Olisema saw the two-time African champions beat visiting Orlando Pirates 1-0 and to see them finish top of Group A.

Despite the loss the South African side also progressed to the last eight as they finished level on nine points with Enyimba, who won the group thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Until the 95th minute goal Algeria's Entente Setif were going through to the quarter-finals instead of Enyimba thanks to their 1-0 win over Libya's Al Ahly Benghazi.

But Olisema's last gasp goal saw Enyimba leap from third in the group to top to spark some wild celebrations in Aba.

The draw for the quarter-finals of both the Confederation Cup and Champions League will be held in Cairo on Friday.

Teams who faced each other in the group stage cannot be drawn against each other in the quarter-finals.

Confederation Cup quarter-finalists:

Group A: Enyimba (Nigeria) Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Group B: JS Kabylie (Algeria) Coton Sport (Cameroon)

Group C: Jaraaf (Senegal) CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group D: Raja Casablanca (Morocco) Pyramids (Egypt)

Champions League quarter-finalists: