Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Madagascar's suspended French coach Nicolas Dupuis

Suspended Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has told BBC Sport Africa that he has "absolutely nothing to reproach" himself about following his temporary ban.

The Frenchman was suspended, without pay, until further notice last Friday by the Malagasy Football Federation (FMF).

In a letter to the coach, the FMF said the coach spent "more time [pursuing] commercial interests for personal publicity" than on the team whose "image" had recently "regressed".

Dupuis has told BBC Sport Africa that everything he has done is "transparent".

"I have absolutely nothing to reproach myself about," he said. "The whole of Malagasy football, the executive committee of the federation, supporters, players agree (the suspension) is right.

"With five weeks until our next matches for the moment I would prefer not to say anything in order not to disturb the preparation of my players. I accept this temporary decision."

At the beginning of June, Madagascar will host Benin before travelling to play Tanzania in their opening group games for 2022 World Cup qualifying.

In Dupuis' absence, former Paris St-Germain defender Eric Rabesandratana will be in charge of the national team as head coach.

Dupuis was appointed by Madagascar in 2017 and led the team to a maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations two years later.

Madagascar reached the quarter-finals in Egypt in 2019 but the Barea failed to qualify for next year's finals in Cameroon.

Dupuis last led the team victory in November 2019, four months after Madagascar unexpectedly reached the last eight of the Nations Cup.

Since January 2019 he had combined his job with Madagascar with being the sporting director at French fourth-tier side FC Fleury 91.