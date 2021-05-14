Chelsea and Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy has admitted that he struggled to cope without a winter break first time in his career.

The 29-year-old signed for Chelsea in September from Rennes in France and is now set to be part of the squad for two cup finals.

He is likely to be on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup final against Leicester City with Kepa Arrizabalaga having played in all the previous ties but should start the European Champions League final as they take on Manchester City on 29 May.

Despite the success and having established himself as the first-choice keeper at Chelsea, with 41 appearances in all competitions so far, he admits he has struggled at times.

"This was the first season for me without a winter break so, it was a very tough time mentally and physically because this is another rhythm, I had to adapt.he told BBC Sport Africa.

"It was my first year like this, so, it will be enriching, it will help me a lot for the following years."

He also admitted that the arrival of German coach Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard in January had an impact on the whole squad.

"Then the new coach arrived, and the team performed well straight away, me included," Mendy added.

"So, today we arrive at the end of this season, a season that for the moment has been positive, but we need to complete that with titles."

Mendy explained that not having a winter break also confirmed to him just how tough the English Premier League can be.

"During the winter when subconsciously you are used to this winter break, a time of rest, but this time you don't have it," he said.

"On the contrary, things even accelerate because you play every two days.

"So, it was really a tough time because physically and mentally, doing that every two days with the intensity you can have in the Premier League and all that it requires to play a high-level match, so yeah, it was a bit of a tough time.

"But here we are, I worked physically and also mentally, those are good things because you even learn more about yourself, you stretch yourself and with all this, it helped me to return to something very positive."