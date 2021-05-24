Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Zambia coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic

Zambia's national football team coach, Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has had his trial for sexual assault in South Africa postponed until August.

The 51-year-old failed to appear at the New Law Court in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) for his trial which was set for 25 and 26 May.

His attorney cited that challenges in acquiring a South African entry visa meant Micho was unable to travel for the hearing.

"A letter from the Football Association of Zambia was submitted in court which stated that Sredojevic was unable to attend court due to challenges in acquiring a South African entry visa," read an official statement from statement from the Eastern Cape's National Prosecuting Authority.

"His matter was postponed to 30 June 2021 to confirm the trial date of 11 to 12 August 2021. His R10,000 ($660) bail was extended."

Micho has denied the charges that surrounded two incidents involving his behaviour with a 39-year-old woman, who was said to have been delivering coffee to him, on 7 December a the Wolfson Stadium while he was attending the Cosafa Under-20 Cup.

At the time of the charges he told BBC Sport Africa: "(These are) total baseless accusations intended to unsettle Zambia team that has not conceded goal on this tournament (Cosafa Under-20 Cup)."

"My legal representatives are dealing with this character assassination attempt..."